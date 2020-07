Kohl's shoppers will be required to wear face coverings starting July 20 Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 minute ago Shoppers at Kohl's will soon be required to wear masks in order to visit stores. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FACE MASKS CONTINUES TO GROW.WALMART, BEST BUY, KOHL'S ANDKROGER - THAT'S PICK N' SAVEAND METRO MARKET... WILL ALLREQUIRE CUTOMERS WEAR FACECOVERINGS INSIDE. MOST MAJORRETAILERS AND GROCERS HAVEHESITATED TO ENACT MASKMANDATES ... PARTLY OVER FEARSOF ANTAGONIZING SHOPPERS WHOREFUSE TO WEAR THEM.SOMERETAILERS ARE ALSO RELUCTANTTO PUT THEIR EMPLOYEES IN THEPOSITION OF HAVING TO ENFORCEMASK REQUIREMENTS.