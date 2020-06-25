Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite Worsening COVID-19 Cases, Many Still Resist Masks
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Despite Worsening COVID-19 Cases, Many Still Resist Masks

Despite Worsening COVID-19 Cases, Many Still Resist Masks

Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp signed an executive order banning cities and counties there from ordering people to wear masks, Danya Bacchus reports (2:04).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 16, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

America Is Running Short on Personal Protective Equipment — Again

Healthcare workers are once again scrambling for personal protective equipment, or PPE, as cases of...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Many turn to voting absentee as masks not required to vote in Alabama county [Video]

Many turn to voting absentee as masks not required to vote in Alabama county

Voters are coming out in droves in Marshall County, despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 02:11Published
Hundreds of joggers ignore coronavirus quarantine in the Philippines [Video]

Hundreds of joggers ignore coronavirus quarantine in the Philippines

Footage shows youngsters flouting the coronavirus quarantine by jogging and playing sports in public in the Philippines. Teenagers and adults flocked to the CCP complex in Pasay City on Sunday (June..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:01Published
Face masks likely prevented many COVID-19 cases [Video]

Face masks likely prevented many COVID-19 cases

Wearing face masks in public prevented as many as 450,000 new cases of COVID-19, according to a new study.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:46Published