Despite Worsening COVID-19 Cases, Many Still Resist Masks
Georgia Gov.
Brian Kemp signed an executive order banning cities and counties there from ordering people to wear masks, Danya Bacchus reports (2:04).
WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 16, 2020
Many turn to voting absentee as masks not required to vote in Alabama countyVoters are coming out in droves in Marshall County, despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
Hundreds of joggers ignore coronavirus quarantine in the PhilippinesFootage shows youngsters flouting the coronavirus quarantine by jogging and playing sports in public in the Philippines.
Teenagers and adults flocked to the CCP complex in Pasay City on Sunday (June..
Face masks likely prevented many COVID-19 casesWearing face masks in public prevented as many as 450,000 new cases of COVID-19, according to a new study.