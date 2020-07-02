Global  
 

U.S. weighs travel ban on Chinese Communist Party
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 01:03s - Published
U.S. weighs travel ban on Chinese Communist Party

U.S. weighs travel ban on Chinese Communist Party

The Trump Administration is drafting a proposal against travel to the U.S. by Chinese Communist Party members.

