Local high school coach wants parents to decide on playing
A local head football coach is encouraging parents to step up and voice their opinion on whether student-athletes should play sports this fall.
Blurred Lines Police received complaints of inappropriate text messages that had been sent to several former female students. https://t.co/1qawAgwJ8D 3 minutes ago
Meredith Shields RT @Jack8Shields: https://t.co/MEM9iiw46U Thanks to NBC Washington for the interview! @n… 2 hours ago
Coach Clay RT @GAMEAcademyNow: 🚨SATURDAY🚨
Dominate players ✅
National and Local Media ✅
Film Crew for the College Coaches✅
GAME DAY EXPERIENCE✅
July… 3 hours ago
Conor E. O'Shea Local legend (no relation)
https://t.co/kKWwwPxeBA 4 hours ago
NBAHS Gymnastics RT @CountyStar_news: North Branch Area Public Schools is excited to announce that Mikayla Johnson has been named head gymnastics coach for… 6 hours ago
mallan @LaurenPastrana Hi Lauren! Just a thanks for keeping us informed via the online broadcast. We "moved" from Sunr… https://t.co/ko1E86aFpl 14 hours ago
Mary Ann Cisne @AnnieEvian @QuickDrawCAD @DickieV Local high school coach in my area just tested positive today. It’s not really a… https://t.co/pygxH47Ogx 14 hours ago
Jake Range @SportsSturm @corbydavidson @NotJackKemp @bracketdan @gordonkeith Probably not the best thing for the line coach… https://t.co/dmXxe8EbVS 16 hours ago
Parma High School students attend unofficial prom hosted by parentsA group of parents hosted an unofficial prom for Parma High School students after the school canceled the event due to coronavirus safety concerns.
High school coach wants families to decide if their kids play sports this fallThe California Interscholastic Federation soon will decide the fate of high school sports this fall. But one coach wants to take the pressure off state and local administrators by letting families make..
Giovan Jenkins Returns To Mpls. Washburn HighGiovan Jenkins grew up on the south side of Minneapolis, played football there, and became the head high school coach there. Now he's back in different roles, and given what's happened this summer,..