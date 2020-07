Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69% Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published 5 days ago Maharashtra HSC Results declared, overall success rate 87.69% Maharashtra Board declared class 12 result on Thursday. Students can check their marks on mahresult.nic.in. Overall success rate (freshers & repeaters) is 87.69% while freshers recorded a success rate of 90.66%. Last year, the overall success rate was 83.18%. Over 15 lakh students had registered for the exam. Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18. 0

