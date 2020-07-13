Heat returns just in time for the weekend

90s are on the way this weekend.

METEOROLOGIST KRISTENKIRCHAINE JOINS US NOW WITH ALOOK AT YOUR FORECAST...Thankfully, we dry out todayafter some heavy rainsyesterday.

Skies eventuallybecome mostly sunny and hightemperatures will be around 80degrees.

There is somehumidity to the air withdewpoints in the 60s.Tonight's forecast calls formainly clear skies and lows inthe 60s.We start heating upagain on Friday.

With thehumidity, it may feel closerto 100 both Saturday andSunday.

Along with the heat,we have a slight chance forstorms Saturday and a littlebetter chance for stormsSunday.

These storms may havethe potential to be severe.