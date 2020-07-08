Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren

|
|
Bihar State in Eastern India
Sushil Modi rebukes Tejashwi over 'jamaat' jibes at BJPBihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi Thursday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for indirectly drawing parallels between the explosion of COVID-19 cases..
IndiaTimes
EC to not extend facility of postal ballot to voters above 65 in Bihar polls, bypollsThe Election Commission will not be extending postal ballot facility to electors above 65 years of age in the Bihar assembly poll and other bye-elections in the..
IndiaTimes
EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to voters above 65 in Bihar pollsThe poll body said the facility will not be extended in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections due in near future in view of constraints of logistics,..
DNA
Hemant Soren Chief Minister of Jharkhand
Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantineJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in home quarantine after cabinet colleague, party MLA test positive for COVID-19Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who had recently met the chief minister, have tested..
DNA
Jharkhand State in eastern India
Jharkhand reports 39th coronavirus deathWith three deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 toll in Jharkhand on Thursday has reached 39 and the number of cases has risen to 4,600.
IndiaTimes
Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,562 with 316 new casesJharkhand on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 316 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,562 while the death toll rose to 38 with two more..
IndiaTimes
Livelihood support for returnees under NRLM in JharkhandThe Jharkhand government has taken initiatives to provide immediate relief to returnees under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), an official..
IndiaTimes
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
|
|
|
