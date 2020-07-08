Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren

Cross-border movement from Bihar hasn't stopped despite lockdown: CM Soren

Jharkhand government is concerned over the movement of people from Bihar in Jharkhand despite the lockdown.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on July 16, "The movement of people still not stopped, Bihar government need to think on this matter." It is noted that, the Bihar government has enforced lockdown in the state from July 16 to July 31 in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, to tackle the spread of SARS-CoV-2, Jharkhand government is setting up a control room in the state, "There is very little role of doctors in this infection, this need nursing and hygienic environment," Soren added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Sushil Modi rebukes Tejashwi over 'jamaat' jibes at BJP

 Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi Thursday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for indirectly drawing parallels between the explosion of COVID-19 cases..
IndiaTimes

EC to not extend facility of postal ballot to voters above 65 in Bihar polls, bypolls

 The Election Commission will not be extending postal ballot facility to electors above 65 years of age in the Bihar assembly poll and other bye-elections in the..
IndiaTimes

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to voters above 65 in Bihar polls

 The poll body said the facility will not be extended in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections due in near future in view of constraints of logistics,..
DNA

Hemant Soren Hemant Soren Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19 [Video]

Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren tested for coronavirus in Ranchi at his residence on July 11. His wife, Kalpana Soren was also tested. Proper precautionary measures were taken during the test. CM Soren tested negative for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantine

 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for..
IndiaTimes

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in home quarantine after cabinet colleague, party MLA test positive for COVID-19

 Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who had recently met the chief minister, have tested..
DNA

Jharkhand Jharkhand State in eastern India

Jharkhand reports 39th coronavirus death

 With three deaths in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 toll in Jharkhand on Thursday has reached 39 and the number of cases has risen to 4,600.
IndiaTimes

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,562 with 316 new cases

 Jharkhand on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 316 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,562 while the death toll rose to 38 with two more..
IndiaTimes

Livelihood support for returnees under NRLM in Jharkhand

 The Jharkhand government has taken initiatives to provide immediate relief to returnees under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), an official..
IndiaTimes

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story [Video]

WHO Team Goes To China To Investigate COVID-19's Origin Story

A two-person team from the World Health Organization is traveling to China to address the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to Science Magazine, the epidemiologist and animal health expert are unlikely to come home with answers. The mystery of the virus’ origins has become a political powder keg and the subject of countless conspiracy theories. Chinese officials have reported conducting tests for SARS-CoV-2 at the Wuhan seafood market but what they found remains sketchy.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published
Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur [Video]

Asthma doesn't seem to increase COVID-19 risk: Study pta raise Coronavirus awareness on streets of Raipur

According to a new study by the team of researchers from Rutgers, asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting COVID-19 or influence its severity. The recent research was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. According to Reynold A Panettieri Jr, a pulmonary critical care physician and director of the Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science and co-author of the paper, Panettieri discusses what we know about asthma and inflammation and the important questions that still need to be answered. Since the news has focused our attention on the effects of COVID-19 on people in vulnerable populations, those with asthma may become hyper-vigilant about personal hygiene and social distancing. Social distancing could improve asthma control since people who are self-quarantined are also not as exposed to seasonal triggers that include allergens or respiratory viruses. There is also evidence that people are being more attentive to taking their asthma medication during the pandemic, which can contribute to overall health. Inhaled corticosteroids, which are commonly used to protect against asthma attacks, also may reduce the ability of the virus to establish an infection. However, studies have shown that steroids may decrease the body's immune response and worsen the inflammatory response. Steroids also have been shown to delay the clearing of the SARS and MERS virus -- similar to SARS-CoV-2- from the respiratory tract and thus may worsen COVID-19 outcomes.Future studies should address whether inhaled steroids in patients with asthma or allergies increase or decrease the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether these effects are different depending on the steroid type. However, older people with asthma who also have high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease may have similar instances of COVID-19 as non-asthmatics with those conditions.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners [Video]

COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners

Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo. An estimated 8,000 incarcerated individuals could be released by the end of next month. This measure is meant to create space to allow prisons to better implement safety protocols.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: Bihar goes under lockdown, essential services allowed [Video]

Covid: Bihar goes under lockdown, essential services allowed

Bihar entered into lockdown from Thursday. The state govt took decision after a spike in Covid cases. Movement of vehicles continued in Muzaffarpur. Vehicular movement was also seen near Chandani..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:06Published
COVID-19: Lockdown begins in Bihar, vehicular movement continues in Muzaffarpur [Video]

COVID-19: Lockdown begins in Bihar, vehicular movement continues in Muzaffarpur

Movement of vehicles continued in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district amid coronavirus lockdown. Vehicular movement was seen near Chandani Chowk area. The lockdown has been imposed in Bihar from July 16 to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published