Pelosi likens Trump to 'man who refuses to ask for directions'

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Trump trailing Biden by nine points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
A Half-Century After Wallace, Trump Echoes the Politics of DivisionGeorge Wallace’s speeches and interviews from his 1968 campaign feature language and appeals that sound familiar again as the “law and order” president..
NYTimes.com
Obama Unleashes on Trump Privately as He Raises $24 Million for BidenBarack Obama has spoken candidly about President Trump to party donors, bringing up the sexual assault allegations against Mr. Trump and warning of his efforts..
NYTimes.com
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:03Published
Trump: What Big Tech companies are doing is very bad
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Speaker Pelosi mandates wearing masks on House floor after Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that all members of the House would be required to wear masks after Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 28 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
Republicans ready piecemeal coronavirus aid bill
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Republicans in 'disarray' over unemployment benefits -Pelosi
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:06Published
Pelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in PortlandPelosi, Schumer decry federal agents in Portland
USATODAY.com
