Will Ferrell's Day

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather ForecastA severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of the NBC26 viewing area until 5 AM Sunday. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through Northwest Wisconsin and have a history of..
Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized Twice In One DayA police officer was injured Saturday trying to stop a protester as she splashed black paint over the mural in front of Trump Tower, and before the paint could even be cleaned up, another person..
Tom & Jerry were named, V for victory sign got popular & more| July 19 in history | Oneindia NewsWe take you through time to witness the biggest events in history on this day. In this episode: Astronomer Johannes Kepler has insight on trajectory of planets, the Rosetta Stone is discovered which..