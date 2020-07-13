Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Vaccine From Oxford University Shows 'Promising Results' Amidst Human Trials
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:01s - Published
COVID-19 Vaccine From Oxford University Shows 'Promising Results' Amidst Human Trials

COVID-19 Vaccine From Oxford University Shows 'Promising Results' Amidst Human Trials

COVID-19 Vaccine From Oxford University Shows 'Promising Results' Amidst Human Trials

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Double protection': Oxford vaccine hopes rise

Researchers at the University of Oxford believe they may have a breakthrough in their search for a...
IndiaTimes - Published

How might the coronavirus vaccine work?

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford are...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Vaccine hopes rise amid reports Oxford jab could give ‘double protection’

Human trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine being developed by scientists in Oxford are reported to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

DeYOJOAaITACA

Aire!! 🇪🇸 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 🇮🇱 RT @MaxCRoser: The Lancet will publish the first results from Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine trial on Monday. What the newspapers are reporting… 1 minute ago

judgemania99

NEW YORK SAVAGES RT @LaidlawZero: COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University to be ready by October! Not getting my hopes up, but there’s definitely light at t… 3 minutes ago

BlancheTorrico

Blanca Torrico Experts say signs are promising but there is a long way to go to show vaccine works via @guardian https://t.co/VRMPm7yVbK 7 minutes ago

CJButch94

Conor Butcher RT @guardian: Covid-19 vaccine: what have we learned from Oxford phase one trial? https://t.co/mlWEW819jJ 8 minutes ago

EECO2_Energy

EECO2 With several of our clients involved in Covid-19 vaccine development, it's excellent to hear more good news this we… https://t.co/2NHwUlJNst 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid vaccines: Truth about Russia's claim and progress on Moderna, Astrazeneca | Oneinda News [Video]

Covid vaccines: Truth about Russia's claim and progress on Moderna, Astrazeneca | Oneinda News

On Wednesday, a report claimed researchers at a Russian University had performed successful clinical trials for a Covid vaccine. Here are the details about the claim and updates on the progress of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UIC [Video]

Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Trial To Go Ahead At UIC

Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna, and Phase 3 trials will be held in part at the University of Illinois at Chicago. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published
COVID-19 vaccine human trials begin in Australia [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine human trials begin in Australia

Australian scientists began human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at the University of Queensland on Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published