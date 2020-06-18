Global  
 

TikTok is obsessed with this 19-year-old's 'snackable' earrings
A teenager is going viral after sharing her part-snack, part-jewelry invention.The 19-year-old, Mary Stofft, posted a video of her creation on July 5, and it’s not been viewed more than 750,000 times.Stofft’s handmade jewelry is unconventional, but the idea is simple.Basically, she purchased two tiny Tajín seasoning containers, then attached them to a pair of earrings.The result, as Stofft puts it, makes for “snacks on the go” whenever she wants.“YES THIS IS GENIUS,” one user wrote.Stofft also shared more details about her process.writing in the comments that she buys the small Tajín bottles at Walmart

