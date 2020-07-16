Jake Paul throws massive party with heavy machinery — but no social distancing Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Jake Paul throws massive party with heavy machinery — but no social distancing YouTuber Jake Paul has found himself at the center of yet another controversyjust weeks after facing criminal charges.He’s facing backlash after throwing a day-long party at his home in Calabasas, California.According to Insider, it appeared to follow a six-location shoot for an upcoming music video.It didn’t take long for photos and videos of large groups of maskless guests assembled at Paul’s mansion to surface on social media.Concerned neighbors sent some of the footage to the Calabasas mayor’s office, according to Fox 11.Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub told Fox 11 the guests were “acting like COVID doesn’t exist”.In response to this incident, Weintraub told Insider she would be cracking down on events like this 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jake Paul throws massive party with heavy machinery — but no social distancing



YouTuber Jake Paul has found himself at the center of yet another controversyjust weeks after facing criminal charges.He’s facing backlash after throwing a day-long party at his home in Calabasas,.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:09 Published 48 minutes ago