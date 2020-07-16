New roundabout in West Lafayette open

The roundabout is located at State Road 26 and Newman Road

Newman road is offically open.

That's just (west of of u-s 231.

The new roundabout is part of a (two phase project to enhance the safety and accessability in the area.

You can see it's location here on your screen.

The project includes the reconstruction of the kankakee, beaver- ville and southern railroad bridge.

Once the project is completed in the fall, the road (under the railroad bridge will allow two-way traffic.

Until then, the sections of newman road from state road 26 to benson drive will remain (closed.

Detours will remain in place.

A heads up for drivers in jasper county.

Starting monday, portions of u-s