New roundabout in West Lafayette open

Newman road is offically open.
That's just (west of of u-s 231.
The new roundabout is part of a (two phase project to enhance the safety and accessability in the area.

The project includes the reconstruction of the kankakee, beaver- ville and southern railroad bridge.
Once the project is completed in the fall, the road (under the railroad bridge will allow two-way traffic.
Until then, the sections of newman road from state road 26 to benson drive will remain (closed.
Detours will remain in place.
A heads up for drivers in jasper county.

