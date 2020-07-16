How to build the perfect Bronco Sport

The 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport microsites went live on Ford's homepage Monday night, but so far, the only "Build and Price" tool that is fully functional is that for the Bronco Sport.

Now that the "stampede" of traffic to Ford's build site has subsided, we decided to peruse the configurator and spec out a Bronco Sport the way we'd want it — you know, for science.

It may not be the star of the new Ford sub-brand, but the Bronco Sport is nonetheless interesting.

Besides, we were curious to see if its price increases as sharply with options as its platform sibling, the Ford Escape.

As it turns out, Autoblog staffers really like orange.

If you can't access Ford's microsites and you'd like to play along at home (or wherever you're sheltering in place these days), you can use out our 2021 Ford Bronco Sport trim breakdown as a reference.