Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race

Kanye West Files for Oklahoma Ballot in 2020 Presidential Race Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says West submitted the $35,000 filing fee and the required paperwork.

West will appear alongside independent presidential candidates on the state's ballot on November 3.

The filing comes after adviser Steve Kramer said West would not run in the 2020 election.

Yeezy has also filed the Statement of Organization form with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

It lists him as a candidate for the 'Kanye 2020' committee.

West has yet to file the Statement of Candidacy form and has missed the ballot deadline in six other states.

Kanye West, via 'Forbes' The 43-year-old, who has never voted in an election before, recently registered for the first time.

He also tells 'Forbes' that his platform consists of anti-abortion and anti-vaccine views.

A recent national poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies gives West two percent of the vote.

