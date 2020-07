Related videos from verified sources Heather Morris listening to friend Naya Rivera's songs as she copes with her de*th



Glee star Heather Morris has broken her silence about her friend and co-star Naya Rivera's death days after begging search and rescue officials to let her help them find her when she disappeared during.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago La mère de Cory Monteith rend hommage à Naya Rivera



La mort de Naya Rivera a ravivé des souvenirs douloureux pour la mère de Cory Monteith. En effet, l'actrice, sa grande amie de Glee est décédée le même jour que lui, à sept ans d'écart. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 8 hours ago Heather Morris pays tribute to Naya Rivera



Heather Morris has paid tribute to Naya Rivera, who tragically died in a drowning accident at Lake Piru, California last week. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:10 Published 12 hours ago