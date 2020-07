Burglary Suspect Arrested After Wild Chase Through North Hollywood Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 weeks ago Burglary Suspect Arrested After Wild Chase Through North Hollywood A possible burglary suspect was apprehended after leading police on an an hour-long chase through the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this