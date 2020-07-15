WEB EXTRA: Closest Pictures Ever Taken Of The Sun
The closest images ever taken of the Sun were released on Thursday.
Here’s a look at what they show.
Solar Orbiter Spots ‘Campfires’ in Closest Images Ever Taken of the SunNASA and the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter captured the closest images of our sun yet, revealing little “campfires” on its surface.
