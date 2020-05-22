Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman considers leaving boyfriend after he throws out bed frame to play video games
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Woman considers leaving boyfriend after he throws out bed frame to play video games

Woman considers leaving boyfriend after he throws out bed frame to play video games

A 27-year-old woman is considering dumping her boyfriend thanks to the bold decorating decision he made simply to play video games.Posting on Reddit under the username throwawayvr000, the woman described her dilemma.

Her 23-year-old boyfriend, she explained, is “really interested in virtual reality” .though the “tiny studio apartment” they share is hardly big enough for him to “jump around in” when he immerses himself in VR.he finally decided that he needed more space — and in order to create it, he completely rearranged the apartment without throwawayvr000’s permission.throwawayvr000 came home to her boyfriend dismantling their bed.

When she asked what had happened, he told her that he’d ordered an Oculus Quest headset.and “made the executive decision that [they] could swap [their] double bed for a Japanese futon”.“There is no f****** room for this,” throwawayvr000 wrote.

“Our entire home is being compromised for what is effectively a video game”.The overwhelming majority of people told throwawayvr000 to leave her boyfriend, noting that he “thinks his actions don’t have consequences”.“One thing is absolutely true: we teach people how to treat us,” one user wrote

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan Drake [Video]

Nolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan Drake

Nolan North thinks Chris Pine would have been a perfect live-action Nathan Drake The popular video game series ‘Uncharted’ is getting a live-action film adaption, which is expected to be released..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:25Published
UK woman pranks boyfriend with hilarious hatching egg trick [Video]

UK woman pranks boyfriend with hilarious hatching egg trick

This was the hilarious moment a woman from Cumbria, UK pranked her boyfriend with a hatching egg trick on June 14. The footage shows Emma Oliver dupe her boyfriend, Jason, into thinking a chicken's..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
Boyfriend Sits Inside Dog's Cage to Play Video Games Without Being Bothered [Video]

Boyfriend Sits Inside Dog's Cage to Play Video Games Without Being Bothered

This boyfriend came up with an amazing way to play his video games without being bothered. He sat inside his dog's cage beside them and played away to glory without the risk of being disturbed. His..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:15Published