Woman considers leaving boyfriend after he throws out bed frame to play video games

A 27-year-old woman is considering dumping her boyfriend thanks to the bold decorating decision he made simply to play video games.Posting on Reddit under the username throwawayvr000, the woman described her dilemma.

Her 23-year-old boyfriend, she explained, is “really interested in virtual reality” .though the “tiny studio apartment” they share is hardly big enough for him to “jump around in” when he immerses himself in VR.he finally decided that he needed more space — and in order to create it, he completely rearranged the apartment without throwawayvr000’s permission.throwawayvr000 came home to her boyfriend dismantling their bed.

When she asked what had happened, he told her that he’d ordered an Oculus Quest headset.and “made the executive decision that [they] could swap [their] double bed for a Japanese futon”.“There is no f****** room for this,” throwawayvr000 wrote.

“Our entire home is being compromised for what is effectively a video game”.The overwhelming majority of people told throwawayvr000 to leave her boyfriend, noting that he “thinks his actions don’t have consequences”.“One thing is absolutely true: we teach people how to treat us,” one user wrote