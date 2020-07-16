Kern County Health Department Coronavirus Update: July 16, 2020
Kern County Health Department is holding an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Young Men Republican Club Ordered To Close For Violating Coronavirus OrderThe Young Men Republican Club of Allegheny County has been ordered by the health department to close for violating the county's current restrictions for bars and restaurants.
Allegheny Co. Health Department Reports 140 Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 140 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, and one additional death.
Low-Income Households Disproportionately Affected As Sacramento Schools Shift To Virtual LearningA surge in coronavirus cases is forcing the Sacramento County Superintendent the public health department to recommend all 13 school districts keep their campuses closed in the fall.