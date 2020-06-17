Global  
 

'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH

'Science is on our side' in school debate: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said 'science should not stand in the way' of reopening schools, but later said that 'science was on our side'.

McEnany says Trump, Fauci have 'good' relationship

 After days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..
USATODAY.com

Trump postpones New Hampshire campaign rally, citing Tropical Storm Fay

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the postponement of the New Hampshire rally on Friday, citing the "big storm."
USATODAY.com
WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students [Video]

WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday condemned a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeking to block a new Trump administration rule that would bar foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities move all courses online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" [Video]

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our monuments." McEnany McEnany delivered several roundabout answers as to why Trump claimed NASCAR made a mistake.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH [Video]

Trump never briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never briefed on the Russian bounty matter and that there was 'no consensus in the intelligence community on these allegations'.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
McEnany on Bolton's book: 'It shouldn't be out' [Video]

McEnany on Bolton's book: 'It shouldn't be out'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about the upcoming release of former National Security Advisor John Bolton's new book, said that it "shouldn't be out."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:36Published
'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue [Video]

'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue

On being asked whether US President Donald Trump will mediate between India and China, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on June 17 said, "No formal plans on that." On June 16, at least 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Galwan Valley after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Armies.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

