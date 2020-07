Gyms are among the last of the industries without any guidance regarding reopening.

BUFF Gym among many waiting for guidance

MORE AND MOREBUSINESSES ARE RE-OPENING -- BUTFITNESS CENTERS --ARE STILL WAITINGFOR THE GREENLIGHT.ADAM UNGER TAKESUS INSIDE A CLARENCEBUSINESS THAT HASBEEN DOING A LOT OFHEAVY LIFTING --WHILE IT WAITS FORANSWERS.SUPERS:0:05:0:14:0:46:I HATE YOU.

I HATETHIS PLACE.

SEE YOUTOMORROW.REVERSEPSYCHOLOGY ISTOUGH LOVE FROMTRAINERS ATBUFFALO'S ULTIMATEFITNESS FACILITY ORBUFF INWILLIAMSVILLE.

BUTOWNERS SAY THEYAREN'T FEELING THELOVE FROM NEWYORK STATE."THE LACK OFGUIDANCE BY NEWYORK STATE ISPROBABLY THEHARDEST THING TOSWALLOW.

WE'RE THEHEALTH AND FITNESSFIELD AND WE'RE NOTALLOWED TOPROMOTE HEALTHFOR OUR CLIENTS."SO OWNER BRETTHICKEY HAS BEENTAKING TRAININGSESSIONS INTO LIVINGROOMS WHETHERIT'S FACETIME, ORZOOM, IT'S A CHANCEFOR HIM TO STILLHELP HIS CLIENTSEVEN THOUGHMEMBERSHIP DUESAREN'T BEINGCOLLECTED."NONE OF US GOTINTO THIS BUSINESSTO BE BILLIONAIRES.WE DID THIS BECAUSEWE WANT TO HELPPEOPLE.

AND TO NOTBE ABLE TO PROMOTEHEALTH, FOR MYSELF,FOR THE OTHERPEOPLE WHO WORKHERE, IT'S PROBABLYTHE SLAP IN THE FACEIF YOU WILL."STANDUP: SO IFYOU'RE LOOKING FORP-T OR JUST A CHANGEOF SCENERY.

HOMEWORKOUTS ARE STILLALL YOU'VE GOT.

BUTHICKEY HAS HAD APLAN SINCEFEBRUARY."BEFORE WE EVEREVEN WERE SHUTDOWN, WE STARTEDTO LIMIT OUR HOURSAS FAR AS HOW MANYPEOPLE WERE GOINGTO BE IN THE GYM ATONE TIME.

IT'S A VERYVERY EASY MODELFOR A PERSONALTRAINER.

YOU KNOWEXACTLY WHATTHEY'VE TOUCHED.YOU'VE EITHERHANDED IT TO THEMOR TOLD THEM TOPICK IT UP.

THEN, YOUCAN CLEAN IT ALLDOWN."THURSDAY WILL MAKEFOUR MONTHS SINCR RENTEDSPACE.

