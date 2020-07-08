Hillsborough County superintendent presents in-depth school reopening plan

Hillsborough Superintendent wants to push back first day of school to August 24The Hillsborough County School Superintendent is looking to push back the first day of school for the 2020-2021 academic year. Story: https://bit.ly/2Ottd64
School Plan Could Change Before First DayWAAY 31's Max Cohan joined live from Jackson County with the Superintendent's response to parents questions for the upcoming school year.
Miami-Dade Teachers Union Applauds Latest Decision By Schools Chief Alberto CarvalhoThe President of the United Teachers of Dade is applauding the latest decision by Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho who is saying that schools will not reopen for classes until the..