Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards, put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.Archer has now confessed to breaking those rules and has been removed from the team environment immediately.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

 England fast bowler Jofra Archer is excluded from the second Test against West Indies after breaching the bio-secure protocols.
BBC News

