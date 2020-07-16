Video Credit: WTHI - Published on July 16, 2020

Prosecutor's office says Terre Haute police action shooting was a proper use of force

Prosecutor's office says Terre Haute police action shooting was a proper use of force

"the vigo county prosecutor's office"..

Has decided "a police shooting" was "a legal use of force".

This is in the shooting "of jeremy ross".

It happened "in early march" at a gas station in terre haute.

"terre haute police officers" shot "ross".

He survived.

"they say"..

He pointed a gun "at them" and "tried to pu the trigger".

"the prosecutor's office" just finished its review of the case.

"the prosecutor says"..

"the officers' actions" fall under "the statues for self-defense" and "use of force related to arrest or, escape."

"ross's criminal case" is active.