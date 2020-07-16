Coronavirus numbers by county: July 16, 2020

Updated coronavirus statistics in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties.

County and a few possible exposures to pass along..

In all cases the individuals in question were wearing masks.

On july 10th, at aldi in new hartford from 10 to 1130 am.

On july 12th....11am to 7pm at delta lake state park.

Also on the 12th, bj's in utica from 230 to 330.

And on the 15th...at the walmart in new hartford from 230-4pm.

Again in each case a mask was worn.

The county reported one new death today...10 new cases...189 active in the county.

20 people are in the hospital....563 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

In herkimer county just one new case to pass along.

33 active cases right now...three people are hospitalized and 165 tests were performed in the last day.

And in otsego county...three new cases today pushing the active total to seven.

2 people are hospitalized with 171 tests performed in the last 24 hours.