Gov. Brian Kemp says no one in GA will be forced to wear a mask



Related videos from verified sources Despite Worsening COVID-19 Cases, Many Still Resist Masks



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order banning cities and counties there from ordering people to wear masks, Danya Bacchus reports (2:04). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 16, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:04 Published 4 hours ago GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State



GA Governor Overrides All Local Mask Orders in the State Republican Governor Brian Kemp issued the executive order on Wednesday. It prohibits face mask mandates that are more restrictive than.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 5 hours ago Georgia Strikes Down Local Mask Mandates



Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is banning cities from ordering people to wear masks in public places despite COVID-19 cases surging in the state. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:57 Published 5 hours ago