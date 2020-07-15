Global  
 

Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology thrashed by security guards
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology thrashed by security guards

Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology thrashed by security guards

Two Nigerian students of Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) in Uttarakhand were thrashed allegedly by the security guards of the private college.

Eight people have been arrested in the case, police said.

The incident happened after the two African nationals had gone out of their college to eat since the accommodation facilities were hit after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The incident came to light after the video showing the two students getting beaten up went viral on social media.

