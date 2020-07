Everyone In Denver Could Get A Free Beer From Bud Light If Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus Breaks NFL Filed Goal Record Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:25s - Published 1 minute ago Everyone In Denver Could Get A Free Beer From Bud Light If Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus Breaks NFL Filed Goal Record If Brandon McManus kicks the longest field goal in NFL history this upcoming season everyone over 21 in Denver could get a free beer. 0

