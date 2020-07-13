Stuff the Bus goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic, here's how you can donate from home

The annual "stuff the bus campaign" is going "virtual".

"the united way" is behind the campaign.

Normally..

"a bus" visits communities in the area..

And people fill it "with school supplies".

"this year"..

You can still help!

"the united way" has "amazon wish lists" for local school districts.

You can "shop online" and send-off your items "without even leaving your home".

////// ///// "now more than ever i think families are struggling and will need that extra help, to make sure..

One less thing parents have to worry about sending their students back to school, it's going to be a stressful time."

You can donate "right now"... we've linked you..

On how to do so..

Over at