'A Christmas Carol' becomes one-man show to open during pandemic Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:21s - Published 2 days ago 'A Christmas Carol' becomes one-man show to open during pandemic Playhouse in the Park's long-running "A Christmas Carol" is set to return for its 30th anniversary this December as a one-man show, one of the first of many changes to local theater productions and schedules to accommodate pandemic safety guidelines. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS YEAR - A CHRISTMAS CAROLAT PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK WILLFEATURE NOT 30 CAST MEMBERS -BUT ONE.IT'S PART OF A PLANYOU FIRST SAW ON GOOD MORNINGTRI-STATE -- TO GET LOCALTHEATER DOORS OPEN ANDPERFORMERS ON STAGE.EVANMILLWARD SHOWS US HOW THREETHEATERS ARE PLANNING TORETURN THIS FALL.Evan Millward/[email protected] - Thisannouncement is a little bitlike Christmas in July forlocal theater fans. Threetheaters coming together toannounce plans to returnaround the holidays - withsimilar cleaning and safetyguidelines so you know what toexpect.(partial cover) BlakeRobison/Playhouse in the ParkArtistic Director 074200 Atsome point you have to plantyour stake in the ground andsay 'Here's the new plan,here's what we want to do, wewill adjust as necessarymvoing forward, but based onall the information we haveright now, this seems like thesafe way to get actors back onthe boards and enjoy livetheaterPLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK'SFIORST FORAY BACK INTO ITSTHEATERS - IT HOPES - WILL BEA SLIMMED DOWN CHRISTMAS CAROL.SAME SET - ONE ACTOR -HISTORICAL PRECEDENT.Robison074021 Charles Dickenshimself toured the UnitedStates performing "A ChristmasCarol" as a one man show.ITWILL SEAT PEOPLE BY THE GROUPSTHEY ORDER TICKETS WITH -DISTANCING BUILT IN.ATCINCINNATI SHAKESPEARE COMPANY-Brian IsaacPhillips/CincinnatiShakespeare Company ArtisticDirector 0604 What we'relooking at is doing everyother aisle is going to beblocked off and then havingtwo seats left empty betweenevery group of seats that wesell.- AGAIN, A SIMILAR PLAN -CUTTING CAPACITY TO ABOUT 100- MEANING LONGER RUNS FORSHOWS.IT WILL START WITH AHOLIDAY SHOW - IN LATENOVEMBER - FOLLOWED BY THREESHAKESPEARE CLASSICS - HAMLET,ROMEO AND JULIET, AND THECOMEDY OF ERRORS.Phillips 0343It's in the DNA of Shakespearewith the fact that hisplayhouses had to close due tothe plague and he wrote greatplays while he was underquarantine.PRIDE AND PREJUDICEWILL RETURN TO FINISH A RUNCUT SHORT.BUT THE SMALLEST OFTHE THREE - ENSEMBLE THEATRECINCINNATI - STILL DOESN'THAVE A RETURN DATE.D. LynnMeyers/Ensemble TheatreCincinnati Artistic Director0639 I am a very optimistichuman being and this theaterhas absolutely, positivelylived on faith for 35 years.WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING, IT CANONLY HOLD ABOUT 30-SOMEAUDIENCE MEMBERS.BUT IT HOPESTO BE BACK IN 20-21 - ANDRETURN PIPELINE WHICH ALSO GOTCUT SHORT.Meyers 1338 I'd loveto be able to go Januarythrough December and leteverybody know what the titlesareTIME - AND SPREAD - WILLTELL.I'M EM - WCPO9N.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Crystal Dandridge RT @LucyMayCincy: Local theaters eye end-of-year restart with smaller shows - via ⁦@EvanMillward⁩ https://t.co/8WasJU5wBq 2 days ago Lucy May Local theaters eye end-of-year restart with smaller shows - via ⁦@EvanMillward⁩ https://t.co/8WasJU5wBq 2 days ago WCPO 9 Playhouse in the Park's long-running "A Christmas Carol" is set to return for its 30th anniversary this December as… https://t.co/gVyQYLLYCU 2 days ago Evan Millward “A Christmas Carol” at ⁦@CincyPlay⁩ as a one-man-show? It’s happening. Local theaters eye end of year restart with… https://t.co/k0hnjXkVzP 3 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Take a Look at This Man’s $1M Bill for Life-Saving Coronavirus Treatment



The longest-hospitalized coronavirus patient went from being a medical miracle story, to one that has a million dollar price tag. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published on June 18, 2020 Unable to host festival, Srinagar's Tulip Garden preps up for next season



Cleaning drive of Tulip Garden commenced in Srinagar on May 31. Pre-harvesting operation is underway in order to prepare the garden for next season. One of the gardeners said, "Unfortunately the tulip.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:29 Published on May 31, 2020