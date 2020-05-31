'A Christmas Carol' becomes one-man show to open during pandemic

THIS YEAR - A CHRISTMAS CAROLAT PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK WILLFEATURE NOT 30 CAST MEMBERS -BUT ONE.IT'S PART OF A PLANYOU FIRST SAW ON GOOD MORNINGTRI-STATE -- TO GET LOCALTHEATER DOORS OPEN ANDPERFORMERS ON STAGE.EVANMILLWARD SHOWS US HOW THREETHEATERS ARE PLANNING TORETURN THIS FALL.Evan Millward/[email protected] - Thisannouncement is a little bitlike Christmas in July forlocal theater fans.
Threetheaters coming together toannounce plans to returnaround the holidays - withsimilar cleaning and safetyguidelines so you know what toexpect.(partial cover) BlakeRobison/Playhouse in the ParkArtistic Director 074200 Atsome point you have to plantyour stake in the ground andsay 'Here's the new plan,here's what we want to do, wewill adjust as necessarymvoing forward, but based onall the information we haveright now, this seems like thesafe way to get actors back onthe boards and enjoy livetheaterPLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK'SFIORST FORAY BACK INTO ITSTHEATERS - IT HOPES - WILL BEA SLIMMED DOWN CHRISTMAS CAROL.SAME SET - ONE ACTOR -HISTORICAL PRECEDENT.Robison074021 Charles Dickenshimself toured the UnitedStates performing "A ChristmasCarol" as a one man show.ITWILL SEAT PEOPLE BY THE GROUPSTHEY ORDER TICKETS WITH -DISTANCING BUILT IN.ATCINCINNATI SHAKESPEARE COMPANY-Brian IsaacPhillips/CincinnatiShakespeare Company ArtisticDirector 0604 What we'relooking at is doing everyother aisle is going to beblocked off and then havingtwo seats left empty betweenevery group of seats that wesell.- AGAIN, A SIMILAR PLAN -CUTTING CAPACITY TO ABOUT 100- MEANING LONGER RUNS FORSHOWS.IT WILL START WITH AHOLIDAY SHOW - IN LATENOVEMBER - FOLLOWED BY THREESHAKESPEARE CLASSICS - HAMLET,ROMEO AND JULIET, AND THECOMEDY OF ERRORS.Phillips 0343It's in the DNA of Shakespearewith the fact that hisplayhouses had to close due tothe plague and he wrote greatplays while he was underquarantine.PRIDE AND PREJUDICEWILL RETURN TO FINISH A RUNCUT SHORT.BUT THE SMALLEST OFTHE THREE - ENSEMBLE THEATRECINCINNATI - STILL DOESN'THAVE A RETURN DATE.D.
LynnMeyers/Ensemble TheatreCincinnati Artistic Director0639 I am a very optimistichuman being and this theaterhas absolutely, positivelylived on faith for 35 years.WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING, IT CANONLY HOLD ABOUT 30-SOMEAUDIENCE MEMBERS.BUT IT HOPESTO BE BACK IN 20-21 - ANDRETURN PIPELINE WHICH ALSO GOTCUT SHORT.Meyers 1338 I'd loveto be able to go Januarythrough December and leteverybody know what the titlesareTIME - AND SPREAD - WILLTELL.I'M EM - WCPO9N.