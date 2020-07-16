It's to expand career programs for high school students at a new regional center in Forest City.

NIACC gets $1 million for new Forest City Regional Education Center

North iowa area community college is receiving 1 million dollars from a state grant.

The money will go to expanding career programs for high school students at a new regional center in forest city.

The center will provide access for students from forest city and 3 other districts.

Students will be able to get education and training in high demand fields

like health care

manufacturing

construction and IT.

"*t.

President doctor steve schulz says the center is a great fit for governor reynolds' future iowa plan

part of which aims to create such centers closer to students "it's good foresight on part of the legislature to create these opportunities for colleges and high schools and the citizens of north iowa to access this training without traveling a great distance."

Groundbreaking is set in the fall

with the goal of opening the center