6 Citizen Care Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:24s - Published
2 minutes ago
6 Citizen Care Residents Test Positive For Coronavirus
Six people supported by Citizen Care in McKees Rocks have tested positive for coronavirus.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,119 The Department of Health and Social Care said 45,119 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday – up by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 5 hours ago
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 45,053 The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,053 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968 The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,968 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on July 13. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago