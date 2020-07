Hogan: Trump Administration 'Bungled' Efforts To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Hogan: Trump Administration 'Bungled' Efforts To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan detailed how President Donald Trump's administration "bungled" efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus early, leading states to fend for themselves with it came to COVID-19 testing, in an excerpt from his new book "Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America." 0

