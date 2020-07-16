Iowa Attorney General suing Omaha-based business over deceptive claims

The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha made deceptive and misleading claims.

Easy to fall for things you see on t?

"*v... that's why the iowa attorney general is suing a stem cell therapy provider for making deceptive claims. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us in studio to explain.xxx the lawsuit filed today says an omaha?

"* based business is targeting older iowans.

That business is called regenerative medicine and anti?

"*aging institutes of omaha.

They made claims in advertisement s like this one to reverse aging and treat ?

"* cure ?

"* or prevent a variety f medical conditions.

Iowa attorney general tom miller says a good rule of thumb ?

"**- if something is too good to be i think people should be suspicious of serious claims made outside of the regular medical profession.

I think that's a dangerous signal.

Initial reports show that iowans spent nearly 800?

"* thousand dollars... an average of 9?

"*thousand dollars per person.

Officials think those numbers will grow as they continue to develop miller says if you think you're a victim of these claims, you should contact the iowa attorney general's office.

