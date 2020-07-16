Iowa Attorney General suing Omaha-based business over deceptive claims

|
Easy to fall for things you see on t?
"*v... that's why the iowa attorney general is suing a stem cell therapy provider for making deceptive claims. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us in studio to explain.xxx the lawsuit filed today says an omaha?
"* based business is targeting older iowans.
That business is called regenerative medicine and anti?
"*aging institutes of omaha.
They made claims in advertisement s like this one to reverse aging and treat ?
"* cure ?
"* or prevent a variety f medical conditions.
Iowa attorney general tom miller says a good rule of thumb ?
"**- if something is too good to be i think people should be suspicious of serious claims made outside of the regular medical profession.
I think that's a dangerous signal.
Initial reports show that iowans spent nearly 800?
"* thousand dollars... an average of 9?
"*thousand dollars per person.
Officials think those numbers will grow as they continue to develop miller says if you think you're a victim of these claims, you should contact the iowa attorney general's office.
We'll post the contact information at
|
