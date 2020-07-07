Facebook Takes on TikTok With Instagram Reels
The social media giant is launching Instagram Reels in a bid to compete with the popular app TikTok.
Paul J Roane RT @DigitalDouglas: This is the third new app to launch this week from @Facebook. Zuck successfully conquered @Snapchat with Stories and cu… 2 days ago
Naxdy @NandSigga Facebook, Twitter, etc. also collect heaps of data, but that's more because users are careless with what… https://t.co/fyMUx309PE 6 days ago
Ryan 🧢 If anyone actually has a problem with Tiktok possibly being banned. I'd look at the amount of personal information… https://t.co/GBgbc1gjTl 1 week ago
Ashwin Nair Facebook already has too much of a hold on the Indian market with Whatsapp and Instragram, if this also takes off i… https://t.co/Wvg2DRCcQL 1 week ago
Reels: Instagram launches its own short video feature, an alternative to TIK TOK | Oneindia NewsDays after India banned the Chinese app TIK TOK amid standoff with China, Instagram has launched its own short video feature called Reels in India. The new feature lets users create videos on the app,..
'Instagram Reels' Gets a Test Run in India Following TikTok BanInstagram tests "Instagram Reels" in India after the country banned TikTok due to security concerns.