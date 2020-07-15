Coronavirus Cases Rise Among Young Adults In Maryland

Young people make up growing percentage of new COVID-19 cases in RevereNew COVID-19 cases in Revere are increasingly more likely to be discovered in younger patients, according to city data.
1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco,..
Gov. Hogan Addresses Spike In COVID-19 Cases Among Young Adults In MarylandGov. Hogan Addresses Spike In COVID-19 Cases Among Young Adults In Maryland