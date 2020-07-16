TOWN OF WOLCOTT RECEIVES $4.5 MILLION GRANT TO REVAMP WASTEWATER INFASTRUCTURE

News 18's Marvin Bills spoke with town leaders about how they hope improving wastewater treatment infrastructure will grow and diversify the local economy.

The Town of Wolcott is preparing to construct a new wastewater treatment facility thanks to a 4 million dollar grant.

"i learned about it last night."

The u.s. department of commerce awarded a $4.5 million grant to white county to construct a new wastewater treatment facility in the town of wolcott.

Town council president michael johnson says it's exciting news for wolcott.

"a sweetener factory is coming from chicago with about seventeen different families coming down with it and we will provide the wastewater for them so it's great."

He says wolcott's wastewater system is about 50 years old and needs to be revamped.

Clerk treasurer pamela bennett says wolcott is expanding so this needed to happening sooner rather than later.

"our town is growing and the more it grows we have to be able to have the benefits for these people, we have to be able to give them their utilities."

Bennett says the families coming in town to work at different facilities such as egg life factory will greatly help the town financially too.

Although because town leaders just found out about the grant they don't have a financial forecas available.

"when you are bringing in more families that's more water that is used so then that creates revenue for us."

The u.s. department of commerce says the improved wastewater treatment infrastructure will grow and diversify the local economy while preparing for natural disasters, a point wastewater superintendent abigail ewen agrees with.

"it'll make our jobs a lot easier and updated version.

We'll be able to reach more houses and businesses."

