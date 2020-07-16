Local delegates prep for unconventional political conventions

But the two parties’ approaches to holding their conventions during the COVID-19 pandemic are very different.

Masks, mid-meeting travel and virtual voting are just the start of the changes.

LOCAL DELEGATES PICKED TOCHOOSE THEIR PARTY'S CANDIDATEFOR PRESIDENT ARE ABOUT TOJOIN NATIONAL CONVENTIONS THATARE ANYTHING BUT CONVENTIONAL.MASKS... MID-MEETING TRAVEL...AND VIRTUAL VOTING ARE JUSTTHE START.REPORTER LARRYSEWARD GIVES US A PEEK ATPLANS.çPKGÑ(nats from 2016conventions)(track)There willbe no more crowded conventionfloors.Next month...Republican and Democraticpresidential nominee pickingparties will be spread out...(sot/ tc 7:09:46/ bonniedunkelman/ dnc delegate)"thatwould have been something thatwas a once in a lifetimeopportunity..."(track)...inways Ohio delegates...(sot/ tc5:46:09-15/ alex triantafilou/rnc delegate)"it's historic inthe sense of this is how we doit in america.

We cometogether and we pick."(track)...have never seen because ofcoronavirus.The GOP willchange cities mid-meeting.25-hundred delegates will votein Charlotte but celebrate inJacksonville because NorthCarolina would not allowfull-capacity gatherings.Itwill be Hamilton CountyRepublican Party chairman AlexTriantafilou's fifthconvention.(sot/ tc 5:42:12/alex triantafilou/ republicandelegate)"count me on the sideof freedom and choice.

If wewant to take that risk, we asamericans should be allowed todo so.

And if we as a partymake that choice we should."(sot/ tc 5:41:46/ alextriantafilou/ republicandelegate)"...i'm just going tobe very wise about mysituation.

I don't intend togo to big gatherings.

Ifthere's a speech certainly bythe president i'm guessingthere will be precaution thereas well.

So i'm going to takeall the precautions that we'veall been programmed to takeover the last several months."(track)Bonnie Dunkleman, vicechair of the Hamilton CountyDemocratic Party, would wear amask and go to Milwaukee ifallowed.The retired governmentteacher campaigned hard to bepart of her first convention.(sot/ tc 7:07:13/ bonniedunkelman/ democratic delegate)"we definitely were told thatthe thousands of delegatesthat are chosen are beingasked to not go to milwaukee."(sot/ tc 7:05:27/ bonniedunkelman/ democratic delegate)"i'm pretty disappointed tonot be able to be there inperson.

Something that iwatched on t-v, even as achild i remember watching thenational conventions on t-v.and i was very excited.

I waslike wow.

I'm going toactually get to be there tosee the acceptance speech inperson."(track)Instead...Democrats will vote remotelyand record personal stories tobe shared during conventionbroadcasts.It's hardly a dream.But given the pandemicnightmare hauntingAmericans... neitherCincinnati delegate iscomplaining.(larry looklive)"dunkleman savors beinginvolved but told me shedefinitely wants another shotnext election cycle to havesome of those in-personmemories triantafilou alreadyhas.

Larry Seward... WCPO...Nine News."