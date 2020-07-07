Global  
 

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Nick Cannon 'Ashamed' of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon "Ashamed" of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has penned an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera.

Jewish leaders condemn 'hurtful words' by Nick Cannon

 The Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders are condemning what they call "hurtful words" and anti-Semitic theories expressed by Nick Cannon in a..
USATODAY.com

Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, more stars rally behind boy who saved sister from dog attack

 Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer and more celebrities are rallying behind a young boy, 6-year-old Bridger, who saved his little sister.
USATODAY.com
