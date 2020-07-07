Nick Cannon 'Ashamed' of Anti-Semitic Comments, Heather Morris Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera & More News | THR News

Nick Cannon is apologizing after receiving criticism for using anti-Semitic language, Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack and Heather Morris has penned an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera.

Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a night out together in London.

Chris Evans Sends Captain America Shield to Hero Boy | THR News Chris Evans was so moved by the story of a boy saving his younger sister from a dog attack, the Marvel actor reached out with a message and gift.

Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments in Podcast | THR News Nick Cannon posted an apology message via Twitter on Wednesday after he received criticism for anti-Semitic language used in a recent podcast episode.