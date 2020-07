Cardi B Defends Offset for Gifting Daughter Kulture a Birkin Bag | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago Cardi B Defends Offset for Gifting Daughter Kulture a Birkin Bag | Billboard News The "Press" rapper defended Offset in a series of Instagram Stories videos posted in the early hours of Thursday (July 16) after his followers slammed him for giving their little girl an Hermes Birkin bag for her second birthday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend