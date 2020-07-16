Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Target And CVS Are The Latest Retailers To Require Customers To Wear A Mask While Shopping
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Target And CVS Are The Latest Retailers To Require Customers To Wear A Mask While Shopping

Target And CVS Are The Latest Retailers To Require Customers To Wear A Mask While Shopping

Target and CVS are the latest retailers to require masks while shopping, the policy goes into effect on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Target, CVS Will Require Masks At Stores Nationwide

Target, CVS Will Require Masks At Stores Nationwide Watch VideoCustomers at Target and CVS will soon be required to wear masks in stores nationwide. The...
Newsy - Published


Tweets about this

Beautiful86_22

Sarah👑🧜🏼‍♀️🦄 RT @fox35orlando: FACE MASKS REQUIRED: Target and CVS are the latest retailers to announce that shoppers will be required to wear face mask… 2 minutes ago

tcartwright54

thomas Cartwright  RT @wave3news: UPDATE | Shortly after we posted this yesterday, Kroger, Target, Walgreens and now CVS have added their names to the list of… 51 minutes ago

RobHutchison15

Rob Hutchison RT @CBSDFW: Target, CVS latest to join other major retailers in requiring face masks in U.S. stores https://t.co/C3C37MH8Sl 1 hour ago

KSLcom

KSL COVID-19 latest ⬇️ • State offering free virtual counseling for virus-related stress • Utah health officials repor… https://t.co/YBMuOSeju7 2 hours ago

msgadget6

Darlene G. RT @GreenvilleNews: Target and CVS are the latest retailers to announce that they will require shoppers to wear masks or face coverings at… 2 hours ago

blueIndycat

Cathy Fain RT @WISH_TV: CVS and Target just became the latest major retailers to require customers to wear masks in their stores across the United Sta… 2 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Target, CVS latest to join other major retailers in requiring face masks in U.S. stores https://t.co/C3C37MH8Sl 2 hours ago

usnews

U.S. News Target and CVS become the latest retailers to require face masks in stores. https://t.co/JcZndwQyx0 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Target, CVS Latest To Join Other Major Retailers In Requiring Face Masks In US Stores [Video]

Target, CVS Latest To Join Other Major Retailers In Requiring Face Masks In US Stores

Target and CVS will require customers to wear masks in their stores across the U.S., joining other major retailers like Walmart.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:23Published