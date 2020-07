Sports Clips open for business, specialize in haircuts for men and boys

STRUGGLING RIGHT NOW BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC... AND YOU CANHELP SUPPORT THEM.

WE'RELETTING YOU KNOW WE'RE OPENBALTIMORE!

ONE OF THOSEBUSINESSES IS SPORTS CLIPS...THEY SPECIALIZE IN HAIRS CUTSFOR MEN AND BOYS..

AND ARLOCATED ON WEST AYLESBURY ROADIN THE LUTHERVILL━ TIMONIUMAREA.

"We are home of the MVP.So we do the haircut first.Then we take you back.

We do ashampoo, a steam towel.

Andthen we do a neck and shouldermessage, And then you're goodto go.

Feeling all better."CUSTOMERS WEAR MASKS..

ATHERE IS HAND SANTIZIER ANDHAN━WASHING STATIONS.

SHEALSO SAYS EVERYTHING IS WIPEDDOWN BEFORE YOU COME IN.

THISIS ONLY ONE BUSINESS THATNEEDS YOUR HELP.

GO TO WMARNEWS DOT COM SLASH OPEN.

THEREYOU'LL FIND A LISTESTABILISHMENTS THAT ARE OPENAND OFFERING A NUMBERSERVICES.