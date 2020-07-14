Global  
 

Red Wolves Open New Stadium August 1st
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
0
The chattanooga red wolves will soon get to play in their brand new c-h-i memorial stadium.

U-s-l league one announced the red wolves will make their season debut on august 1st.

That's when they'll host f-c tucson at their new red wolves den in east ridge.

And the plan is to allow a limited number of fans to attend the match.

That august 1st match is the only game u-s-l league has on the schedule at this moment for the red wolves.




