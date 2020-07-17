Army offering bonuses to sign up

During COVID-19, U.S. Army offering up to $40,000 sign-on bonus to new recruits for high-demand jobs.

ARE AVAILABLE WITHTHE MILITARY... A JOBTHAT CAN COME WITHA SIGN-ON BONUS.HERE'S KRISTINBYRNE FORTONIGHT'S REBOUNDREPORT.BOTH 17 YEARSOLD...BREYONNAJACKSON AND ANYIAHCHAMBERS ARE NEWARMYRECRUITS....BREYONNA IS A NURSEASSISTANT...ANIYAH'SJOB WILL BE TO WORKWITH ARMY SUPPLIESAND EQUIPMENT.Anyiah Chambers/recentlyenlisted in U.S. Armypeople think that whenyou join the army that youare always on the frontline and that you're doingsomething with infantryand it's not.

You can havea communications job, youcan do medical, nursing,there's a wide range offields to choose fromBOTH WOMEN FELT ITWAS THE RIGHTFIT...ESPECIALLYCONSIDERINGBENEFITS LIKECOLLEGE TUITIONCOVERAGE.BreyonnaJackson/recently enlistedin U.S. Armythere's always incomebasically.

You don't haveto worry about you knowam I ever going to lose myjob?

Because there'sbenefits even when youget outAT A TIME WHEN JOBSARE FEW AND FARBETWEEN...THEMILITARY CONTINUESTO RECRUIT...THEMILWAUKEE ARMYRECRUITINGBATTALLION...IS DOINGFACE TO FACERECRUITINGNOW...BUT BECAUSEOF COVID...FROM THEEND OF MARCH TOTHE START OF JUNE...IT WAS ALL VIRTUAL..Lt.

Col.

CollinKeenan/Milwaukee ArmyRecruiting BattalionKRISTIN: has it beeneffective for you, usingthese virtual ways ofrecruting?colin: i think it's beenreally effective especiallywith the youngergenerationthey are all about thesocial media and for themto reach out and to get ahold of them, i think it'svery effectiveLT.

the bonuses for just for the initial sign on bonus it ranges between 5 thousand and 40 thousand THOSE BONUSES....KEENAN EXPLAINS ARE ONLY FOR THOSE ENLISTING IN ACTIVE DUTY HIGH-DEMAND JOBS ...POSITIONS LIKE A LINGUIST OR A MEDICAL LAB SPECIALIST....I think it's definately something people should consider especially during times like this