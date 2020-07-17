Chucky Season 1

Chucky Season 1 Teaser trailer - SyFy - After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets.

Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Produced by UCP, the series will be executive produced by creator Don Mancini (Hannibal, SYFY's CHANNEL ZERO), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Frailty), Nick Antosca (Hulu's The Act, SYFY's CHANNEL ZERO) and Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, SYFY's CHANNEL ZERO).

Mancini, who penned the film franchise, will also write the adaptation, serve as showrunner and direct the first episode.