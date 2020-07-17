POSSESSOR movie

POSSESSOR movie trailer - Plot synopsis: From the visionary mind of writer-director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos.

Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people's bodies to execute high profile targets.

As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Directed by Brandon Cronenberg starring Andrea Riseborough, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Christopher Abbott, Sean Bean, Tuppence Middleton release date Coming Soon