Hard Kill movie - Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe

Hard Kill movie trailer - Plot synopsis: The work of billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers is so valuable that he hires mercenaries to protect it, and a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter just to get it.

Directed by Matt Eskandari starring Bruce Willis, Jesse Metcalfe, Natalie Eva Marie, Lala Kent, Sergio Rizzuto, Tyler Jon Olson, Texas Battle, Swen Temmel release date August 28, 2020 (in select theaters and on VOD and Digital)