More states require masks; Georgia bans mandate

Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Coronavirus updates: Georgia extends restrictions; Arizona hires out-of-state nurses to help hospitals; Las Vegas casinos limit smokingGeorgia extended coronavirus restrictions. Arizona hires out-of-state nurses to help stressed hospitals. Kohl's to require face masks. Latest news.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have reportedly moved in together
Go big or play it safe? Electoral map widens for Joe Biden and Democrats, but with riskAs Democrats push for Joe Biden to make plays in big states like Texas, Ohio and Georgia, the lessons of 2016 linger.
Arkansas State in the United States
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 yearsThe federal government has carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection a man convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in..
DOJ Conducts First Execution Since 2003 Just Hours After Supreme Court RulingEarly on Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice carried out the execution of a person on death row just hours after the United States Supreme Court..
Experts Say 'Patchwork Of Policies' Are Creating COVID-19 Hotspots
Arizona COVID-19 cases spike, calls for emergency plan
Colorado State in the western United States
Colorado governor issues mask order to curb virusColorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday he is issuing an executive order requiring face coverings in indoor public areas to help curb the spread of the..
Man survives 400-pound bear attack in Colorado homeColorado Park and Wildlife officers were able to find the suspected bear, which they confirmed based on DNA evidence, and euthanized it that day.
Colorado squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague, health officials sayThe rodent was found in Morrison, a town outside of Denver in Jefferson County. Health officials said it was the first case of plague in the county.
