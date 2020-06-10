More states require masks; Georgia bans mandate

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Colorado and Arkansas on Thursday joined a growing list of U.S. states requiring face coverings in public places to combat a surge in coronavirus infections, after Georgia's governor moved the other way and barred such measures from being imposed at the local level.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

