MADE IT OUT SAFELY.THE CAUSE IS UNDERINVESTIGATION.A NEW COVID TESTING SITE WILLOPEN IN FORT MYERS TOMORROW.THE FREE, WALK-UP SITE WILL BEAT ’YAWKEY PARK’ ON JACKSONSTREET.IT WILL OPEN FROM 8-30 IN THEMORNING UNTIL FOUR.

THE TESTINGSITE IS A PARTNERSHIP BETWEENTHE LEE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH, LEE PUBLIC SAFETY, ANDTHE CITY.THERE WILL NOT BE ANY PARKINGAVAILABLE...AND ONLY 500